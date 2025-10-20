An Overview of Fulton Financial's Earnings

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-10-21. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Fulton Financial to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49.

The announcement from Fulton Financial is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 0.11% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Fulton Financial's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.44 0.43 0.42 0.44 EPS Actual 0.55 0.52 0.48 0.50 Price Change % 0.00 0.00 -2.00 2.00

Fulton Financial Share Price Analysis

Shares of Fulton Financial were trading at $17.09 as of October 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 0.74%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

