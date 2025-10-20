What's Next: Texas Instruments's Earnings Preview

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-10-21. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Texas Instruments will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.48.

Texas Instruments bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 13.34% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Texas Instruments's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.32 1.07 1.2 1.38 EPS Actual 1.41 1.28 1.3 1.47 Price Change % -13.00 7.00 -8.0 4.00

Tracking Texas Instruments's Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments were trading at $176.58 as of October 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 7.53%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Texas Instruments

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Texas Instruments.

Analysts have given Texas Instruments a total of 17 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $211.82, indicating a potential 19.96% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Texas Instruments, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for and Texas Instruments, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Texas Instruments Neutral 16.38% $2.58B 7.85%

Key Takeaway:

Texas Instruments ranks in the middle among its peers for consensus rating. It is at the top for revenue growth, indicating strong performance in this area. However, it is at the bottom for gross profit and return on equity, suggesting potential areas for improvement in profitability and efficiency.

Get to Know Texas Instruments Better

Dallas-based Texas Instruments generates over 95% of its revenue from semiconductors and the remainder from its well-known calculators. Texas Instruments is the world's largest maker of analog chips, which are used to process real-world signals such as sound and power. Texas Instruments also has a leading market share position in processors and microcontrollers used in a wide variety of electronics applications.

Breaking Down Texas Instruments's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Texas Instruments's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 16.38%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 28.96%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Texas Instruments's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 7.85%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Texas Instruments's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.75%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.86, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

