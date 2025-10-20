What's Next: Capital One Finl's Earnings Preview

Capital One Finl (NYSE:COF) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-10-21. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Capital One Finl to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $4.31.

Anticipation surrounds Capital One Finl's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $1.81 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.94% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Capital One Finl's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 3.67 3.69 2.80 3.76 EPS Actual 5.48 4.06 3.09 4.51 Price Change % 1.00 4.00 4.00 5.00

Market Performance of Capital One Finl's Stock

Shares of Capital One Finl were trading at $211.34 as of October 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 36.82%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Capital One Finl

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Capital One Finl.

With 12 analyst ratings, Capital One Finl has a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target is $259.42, indicating a potential 22.75% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Figure Technology, FirstCash Hldgs and Dave, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Figure Technology, with an average 1-year price target of $46.25, suggesting a potential 78.12% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for FirstCash Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $181.67, suggesting a potential 14.04% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Dave, with an average 1-year price target of $283.71, suggesting a potential 34.24% upside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Figure Technology, FirstCash Hldgs and Dave, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Kaspi.kz Neutral 63.53% $682.37B 14.05% Figure Technology Outperform 52.91% $88.53M 7.92% FirstCash Hldgs Buy -0.05% $412.82M 2.85% Dave Outperform 64.46% $114.47M 4.34%

Key Takeaway:

Capital One Finl ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, it is at the bottom compared to its peers.

Unveiling the Story Behind Capital One Finl

Capital One is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. Originally a spinoff of Signet Financial's credit card division in 1994, the company is now primarily involved in credit card lending, auto loans, and commercial lending. Following the acquisition of Discover in 2025, the firm also has a modest personal loan business, though credit card lending still provides the majority of the bank's revenue.

Understanding the Numbers: Capital One Finl's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Capital One Finl's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 31.93%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -34.51%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Capital One Finl's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -4.97%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Capital One Finl's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.75%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Capital One Finl's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.47.

To track all earnings releases for Capital One Finl visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.