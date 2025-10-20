RTX's Earnings Outlook

RTX (NYSE:RTX) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-10-21. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect RTX to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.41.

Anticipation surrounds RTX's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.12, leading to a 4.91% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at RTX's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.44 1.35 1.38 1.34 EPS Actual 1.56 1.47 1.54 1.45 Price Change % 5.00 6.00 -3.00 1.00

Market Performance of RTX's Stock

Shares of RTX were trading at $157.95 as of October 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 27.62%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on RTX

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on RTX.

With 9 analyst ratings, RTX has a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target is $171.44, indicating a potential 8.54% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Lockheed Martin, GE Aerospace and General Dynamics, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Lockheed Martin, with an average 1-year price target of $506.0, suggesting a potential 220.35% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for GE Aerospace, with an average 1-year price target of $295.0, suggesting a potential 86.77% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for General Dynamics, with an average 1-year price target of $356.33, suggesting a potential 125.6% upside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Lockheed Martin, GE Aerospace and General Dynamics, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity RTX Outperform 9.43% $4.38B 2.67% Lockheed Martin Neutral 0.18% $734M 5.69% GE Aerospace Outperform 21.21% $4.18B 10.57% General Dynamics Outperform 8.89% $1.95B 4.43%

Key Takeaway:

RTX ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Return on Equity.

Get to Know RTX Better

RTX is an aerospace and defense manufacturer formed from the merger of United Technologies and Raytheon, with roughly equal exposure as a supplier to commercial aerospace and to the defense market across three segments: Collins Aerospace, a diversified aerospace supplier; Pratt & Whitney, a commercial and military aircraft engine manufacturer; and Raytheon, a defense prime contractor providing a mix of missiles, missile defense systems, sensors, hardware, and communications technology to the military.

RTX's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: RTX's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 9.43%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: RTX's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 7.68%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): RTX's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.67%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): RTX's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.0%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.7.

