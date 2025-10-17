October 17, 2025 10:01 AM 1 min read

An Overview of Summit Therapeutics's Earnings

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-10-20. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Summit Therapeutics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.08.

The announcement from Summit Therapeutics is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.04, leading to a 9.08% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Summit Therapeutics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024
EPS Estimate -0.08 -0.09 -0.08 -0.07
EPS Actual -0.12 -0.07 -0.07 -0.05
Price Change % -9.00 13.00 -4.00 0.00

Market Performance of Summit Therapeutics's Stock

Shares of Summit Therapeutics were trading at $21.97 as of October 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 7.78%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

