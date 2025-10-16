A Peek at Autoliv's Future Earnings

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-10-17. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Autoliv to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.05.

Autoliv bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.21, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Autoliv's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 2.00 1.67 2.83 1.95 EPS Actual 2.21 2.15 3.05 1.84 Price Change % -4.00 -1.00 -5.00 6.00

Autoliv Share Price Analysis

Shares of Autoliv were trading at $120.9 as of October 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 21.07%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Autoliv

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Autoliv.

Autoliv has received a total of 7 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $132.71, the consensus suggests a potential 9.77% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of BorgWarner, Modine Manufacturing and Mobileye Global, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for BorgWarner, with an average 1-year price target of $48.0, suggesting a potential 60.3% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Modine Manufacturing, with an average 1-year price target of $170.0, suggesting a potential 40.61% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Mobileye Global, with an average 1-year price target of $19.11, suggesting a potential 84.19% downside.

Peer Metrics Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for BorgWarner, Modine Manufacturing and Mobileye Global are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Autoliv Neutral 4.18% $501M 6.93% BorgWarner Outperform 0.97% $640M 3.85% Modine Manufacturing Outperform 3.22% $165.40M 5.33% Mobileye Global Neutral 15.26% $252M -0.56%

Key Takeaway:

Autoliv ranks in the middle for Consensus rating. It is at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, but at the top for Return on Equity among its peers.

Delving into Autoliv's Background

Autoliv Inc is the world-wide leader in passive safety components and systems for the auto industry. Products include seat belts, frontal air bags, side-impact air bags, air bag inflators, and steering wheels. The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance is the company's largest customer at 10% of 2023 revenue, with Stellantis accounting for 10% and Volkswagen 9%. At 34% of 2023 revenue, the Americas was Autoliv's largest geographic region, followed by Europe at 27%, China at 20%, and rest of world at 19%.

Key Indicators: Autoliv's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Autoliv displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.18%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Autoliv's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.15%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Autoliv's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 6.93%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.01%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Autoliv's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.9. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

