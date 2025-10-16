Earnings Preview For American Express

American Express (NYSE:AXP) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-10-17. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect American Express to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.98.

American Express bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.22, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at American Express's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 3.86 3.47 3.03 3.28 EPS Actual 4.08 3.64 3.04 3.49 Price Change % -2.00 -1.00 -1.00 -3.00

Performance of American Express Shares

Shares of American Express were trading at $330.66 as of October 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 19.09%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about American Express

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on American Express.

The consensus rating for American Express is Neutral, derived from 9 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $364.11 implies a potential 10.12% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Figure Technology, FirstCash Hldgs and Dave, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Figure Technology, with an average 1-year price target of $46.25, suggesting a potential 86.01% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for FirstCash Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $181.67, suggesting a potential 45.06% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Dave, with an average 1-year price target of $283.71, suggesting a potential 14.2% downside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Figure Technology, FirstCash Hldgs and Dave, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Kaspi.kz Neutral 63.53% $682.37B 14.05% Figure Technology Outperform 52.91% $88.53M 7.92% FirstCash Hldgs Buy -0.05% $412.82M 2.85% Dave Outperform 64.46% $114.47M 4.34%

Key Takeaway:

American Express ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, American Express is at the bottom compared to its peers.

Discovering American Express: A Closer Look

American Express is a global financial institution, operating in about 130 countries, that provides consumers and businesses charge and credit card payment products. The company also operates a highly profitable merchant payment network. The firm operates in four segments: US consumer services, US commercial services, international card services, and global merchant and network services. In addition to payment products, the company's commercial business offers expense management tools, consulting services, and business loans.

Breaking Down American Express's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: American Express displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 9.32%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: American Express's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 15.97%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): American Express's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 8.98%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): American Express's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.99%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: American Express's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.85, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for American Express visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.