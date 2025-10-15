Examining the Future: Snap-on's Earnings Outlook

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-10-16. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Snap-on to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $4.62.

The announcement from Snap-on is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.08, leading to a 0.32% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Snap-on's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 4.64 4.82 4.79 4.59 EPS Actual 4.72 4.51 4.82 4.70 Price Change % -0.00% -8.00% -0.00% -1.00%

Performance of Snap-on Shares

Shares of Snap-on were trading at $337.02 as of October 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 2.43%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Snap-on

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Snap-on.

The consensus rating for Snap-on is Outperform, derived from 7 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $346.71 implies a potential 2.88% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Pentair, Fortive and Graco, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Pentair, with an average 1-year price target of $119.45, suggesting a potential 64.56% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Fortive, with an average 1-year price target of $53.6, suggesting a potential 84.1% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Graco, with an average 1-year price target of $91.0, suggesting a potential 73.0% downside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Pentair, Fortive and Graco, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Snap-on Outperform 0.09% $663.70M 4.46% Pentair Outperform 2.17% $456.60M 4.07% Fortive Neutral -2.16% $895.70M 1.62% Graco Neutral 3.36% $299.53M 5.13%

Key Takeaway:

Snap-on ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

Get to Know Snap-on Better

Snap-on is a manufacturer of premium tools, equipment, and diagnostics for professional technicians, primarily involved in the repair of passenger cars, but has expanded into other industrial applications. The company's legacy business is selling hand tools through franchisee-operated mobile vans to technicians who purchase the tools at their own expense. The company also operates a commercial and industrial business, focusing on repair facilities that serve other industries. The third segment, repair systems and information, targets auto OEMs and large dealerships more directly, also offering substantial diagnostic solutions to aid in repairs. The company's finance arm provides financing to franchisees to support their operations, as well as underwrites end-customer purchases.

Snap-on: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Snap-on's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.09% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 19.54%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Snap-on's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.46%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Snap-on's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.08% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.22.

To track all earnings releases for Snap-on visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.