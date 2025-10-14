Loop Industries's Earnings Outlook

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-10-15. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Loop Industries to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.07.

Investors in Loop Industries are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS missed by $0.00 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Loop Industries's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate -0.07 -0.10 -0.10 -0.11 EPS Actual -0.07 0.14 -0.07 -0.10 Price Change % 0.00% 24.00% -11.00% -23.00%

Loop Industries Share Price Analysis

Shares of Loop Industries were trading at $1.68 as of October 13. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 31.03%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

