Earnings Preview: America Movil

America Movil (NYSE:AMX) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-10-14. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate America Movil to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36.

Investors in America Movil are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.10 in the last quarter, leading to a 5.41% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at America Movil's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.28 0.32 0.31 0.36 EPS Actual 0.38 0.30 0.15 0.11 Price Change % 5.00% -0.00% 1.00% -3.00%

Market Performance of America Movil's Stock

Shares of America Movil were trading at $21.17 as of October 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 29.81%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

