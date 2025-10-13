Exploring Goldman Sachs Gr's Earnings Expectations

Goldman Sachs Gr (NYSE:GS) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-10-14. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Goldman Sachs Gr to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $11.02.

The announcement from Goldman Sachs Gr is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $1.33, which was followed by a 0.42% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Goldman Sachs Gr's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 9.58 12.35 8.22 7.03 EPS Actual 10.91 14.12 11.95 8.40 Price Change % -0.00% 1.00% 1.00% 1.00%

Performance of Goldman Sachs Gr Shares

Shares of Goldman Sachs Gr were trading at $764.36 as of October 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 49.57%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Goldman Sachs Gr

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Goldman Sachs Gr.

Analysts have given Goldman Sachs Gr a total of 8 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $791.75, indicating a potential 3.58% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Interactive Brokers Group and LPL Finl Hldgs, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Interactive Brokers Group, with an average 1-year price target of $73.8, suggesting a potential 90.34% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for LPL Finl Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $438.44, suggesting a potential 42.64% downside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Interactive Brokers Group and LPL Finl Hldgs, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Robinhood Markets Outperform 45.01% $848M 4.82% Interactive Brokers Group Outperform 7.25% $2.19B 4.80% LPL Finl Hldgs Outperform 30.81% $989.47M 6.67%

Key Takeaway:

Goldman Sachs Gr ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It ranks in the middle for Revenue Growth.

All You Need to Know About Goldman Sachs Gr

Goldman Sachs is a storied financial institution, founded in 1869 and best known for its role as a leading global investment bank. The firm has a sprawling reach across global financial centers and has been the leading provider of global merger and acquisition advisory services, by revenue, for the past 20 years. Since the global financial crisis, Goldman has expanded its offerings into more stable fee-based businesses like asset and wealth management, which comprised roughly 30% of post-provision revenue at the end of 2024. The bank holding company generates revenue from investment banking, global market making and trading, lending, asset management, wealth management, and a small and declining portfolio of consumer credit card loans.

Goldman Sachs Gr's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Goldman Sachs Gr showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 14.55% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Goldman Sachs Gr's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 23.82%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Goldman Sachs Gr's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 3.18%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Goldman Sachs Gr's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.2%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, Goldman Sachs Gr faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

To track all earnings releases for Goldman Sachs Gr visit their earnings calendar on our site.

