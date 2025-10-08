A Glimpse of Apogee Enterprises's Earnings Potential

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-10-09. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Apogee Enterprises to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85.

The market awaits Apogee Enterprises's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Apogee Enterprises's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate 0.45 0.87 1.11 1.23 EPS Actual 0.56 0.89 1.19 1.44 Price Change % 6.00% -2.00% -9.00% 23.00%

Apogee Enterprises Share Price Analysis

Shares of Apogee Enterprises were trading at $42.89 as of October 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 44.39%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.