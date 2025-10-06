What's Next: Penguin Solutions's Earnings Preview

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-10-07. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Penguin Solutions to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31.

Penguin Solutions bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.14, leading to a 10.57% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Penguin Solutions's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.33 0.38 0.39 0.40 EPS Actual 0.47 0.52 0.49 0.37 Price Change % 11.00% -10.00% -4.00% -23.00%

Penguin Solutions Share Price Analysis

Shares of Penguin Solutions were trading at $27.75 as of October 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 38.58%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Penguin Solutions

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Penguin Solutions.

The consensus rating for Penguin Solutions is Buy, derived from 10 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $28.2 implies a potential 1.62% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Penguin Solutions, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for and Penguin Solutions, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Penguin Solutions Buy 7.88% $95.08M -0.06%

Key Takeaway:

Penguin Solutions ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also ranks at the bottom for Gross Profit. Additionally, it ranks at the bottom for Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About Penguin Solutions

Penguin Solutions Inc is an end-to-end technology company engaged in Intelligent Platform Solutions, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED business. Its product include Servers, software, OCP HPC & AI system, Racks and Edge. Servers include AMD-based Serves, Intel-based Servers, etc. Software products include Scyld ClusterWare, Scyld Cloud Central, etc. OCP HPC & AI Systems includes OCP Servers & Storage and etc.

Breaking Down Penguin Solutions's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Penguin Solutions displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 May, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.88%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -0.11%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Penguin Solutions's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -0.06%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Penguin Solutions's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.02%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Penguin Solutions's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.24, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Penguin Solutions visit their earnings calendar on our site.

