What's Next: Worthington Steel's Earnings Preview

Worthington Steel WS will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-09-24. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Worthington Steel to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72.

Anticipation surrounds Worthington Steel's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.22, leading to a 20.49% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Worthington Steel's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 0.83 0.48 0.63 0.60 EPS Actual 1.05 0.35 0.19 0.56 Price Change % 20.00% 4.00% -14.00% -11.00%

Worthington Steel Share Price Analysis

Shares of Worthington Steel were trading at $33.68 as of September 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 5.04%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Worthington Steel

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Worthington Steel.

The consensus rating for Worthington Steel is Outperform, based on 1 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $36.0, there's a potential 6.89% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Ramaco Resources, Alpha Metallurgical and Olympic Steel, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Ramaco Resources, with an average 1-year price target of $32.0, suggesting a potential 4.99% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Alpha Metallurgical, with an average 1-year price target of $151.0, suggesting a potential 348.34% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Olympic Steel, with an average 1-year price target of $38.0, suggesting a potential 12.83% upside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Ramaco Resources, Alpha Metallurgical and Olympic Steel, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Worthington Steel Outperform -8.57% $127M 5.34% Ramaco Resources Buy -1.52% $18.78M -3.98% Alpha Metallurgical Buy -31.56% $24.14M -0.31% Olympic Steel Outperform -5.66% $121.80M 0.91%

Key Takeaway:

Worthington Steel ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it is at the top for Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About Worthington Steel

Worthington Steel Inc is a processor of carbon flat-rolled steel, a producer of laser-welded solutions, and a provider of electrical steel laminations. The company has manufacturing facilities across the United States, Canada, China, India, Germany and Mexico. It buys coils of steel from primary steel producers and processes them to precise type, thickness, length, width, shape, and surface quality required by customer specifications. The company's product lines and processing capabilities include; carbon flat-rolled steel processing, electrical steel laminations, and tailor welded products. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from the United States followed by Canada, Mexico, and other regions.

Worthington Steel's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Worthington Steel's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 May, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -8.57% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: Worthington Steel's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.69% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Worthington Steel's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.34%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Worthington Steel's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.96%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Worthington Steel's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.21, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Worthington Steel visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.