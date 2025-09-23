Earnings Outlook For Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy UEC is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-09-24. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Uranium Energy to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.04.

Investors in Uranium Energy are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Here's a look at Uranium Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.01 0 EPS Actual -0.07 -0.02 -0.05 -0.04 Price Change % 12.00% 1.00% -0.00% 0.00%

Stock Performance

Shares of Uranium Energy were trading at $13.42 as of September 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 106.53%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Uranium Energy visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.