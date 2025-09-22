What's Next: Micron Technology's Earnings Preview

Micron Technology MU is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-09-23. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Micron Technology to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.79.

The market awaits Micron Technology's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.30, leading to a 0.98% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Micron Technology's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 1.61 1.42 1.76 1.13 EPS Actual 1.91 1.56 1.79 1.18 Price Change % -1.00% -8.00% -16.00% 15.00%

Tracking Micron Technology's Stock Performance

Shares of Micron Technology were trading at $162.73 as of September 19. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 73.06%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Micron Technology

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Micron Technology.

A total of 33 analyst ratings have been received for Micron Technology, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $167.64, suggesting a potential 3.02% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Qualcomm and Texas Instruments, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Qualcomm, with an average 1-year price target of $187.5, suggesting a potential 15.22% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Texas Instruments, with an average 1-year price target of $222.74, suggesting a potential 36.88% upside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Qualcomm and Texas Instruments, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Micron Technology Outperform 36.56% $3.51B 3.79% Qualcomm Outperform 10.35% $5.76B 9.71% Texas Instruments Buy 16.38% $2.58B 7.85%

Key Takeaway:

Micron Technology ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It has the lowest Gross Profit margin. Micron Technology has the lowest Return on Equity compared to its peers.

Get to Know Micron Technology Better

Micron is one of the largest semiconductor companies in the world, specializing in memory and storage chips. Its primary revenue stream comes from dynamic random access memory, or DRAM, and it also has minority exposure to not-and or NAND, flash chips. Micron serves a global customer base, selling chips into data centers, mobile phones, consumer electronics, and industrial and automotive applications. The firm is vertically integrated.

Breaking Down Micron Technology's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Micron Technology's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 May, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 36.56%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Micron Technology's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 20.27%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Micron Technology's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.79%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Micron Technology's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 2.49%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.32.

To track all earnings releases for Micron Technology visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.