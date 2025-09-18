A Look at MoneyHero's Upcoming Earnings Report

MoneyHero MNY is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-09-19. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect MoneyHero to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.02.

Anticipation surrounds MoneyHero's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Here's a look at MoneyHero's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate EPS Actual -0.1 -0.5 0.1 -0.3 Price Change % 4.00% -5.00% -10.00% -3.00%

MoneyHero Share Price Analysis

Shares of MoneyHero were trading at $1.95 as of September 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 77.88%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on MoneyHero

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding MoneyHero.

Analysts have given MoneyHero a total of 1 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $4.0, indicating a potential 105.13% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and System1, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for System1, with an average 1-year price target of $10.0, suggesting a potential 412.82% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for and System1, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity MoneyHero Buy -35.45% $7.95M -5.26% System1 Buy -17.41% $27.90M -27.85%

Key Takeaway:

MoneyHero has a lower revenue growth rate compared to its peers. Its gross profit is also lower than the average. However, MoneyHero's return on equity is higher than the average of its peers.

Get to Know MoneyHero Better

MoneyHero Ltd is a personal finance aggregation and comparison company in Greater Southeast Asia. The firm is involved in the operation of online financial comparison platforms and related services for credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, insurance, and other financial products, connecting the providers of these products with well-matched and ready-to-transact consumers and generating revenue directly from these providers for placing their products on its platforms and providing insurance brokerage, marketing and events-related services. Geographically it operates in Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Malaysia and the Philippines.

Key Indicators: MoneyHero's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, MoneyHero faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -35.45% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: MoneyHero's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -17.11%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): MoneyHero's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -5.26%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -3.11%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: MoneyHero's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.02, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

