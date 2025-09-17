A Glimpse of Research Solutions's Earnings Potential

Research Solutions RSSS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-09-18. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Research Solutions will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04.

Investors in Research Solutions are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.02, leading to a 9.61% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Research Solutions's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.03 0.02 0.02 -0.06 EPS Actual 0.01 -0.07 0.02 -0.09 Price Change % 10.00% -7.00% 4.00% 1.00%

Tracking Research Solutions's Stock Performance

Shares of Research Solutions were trading at $3.5 as of September 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 28.93%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Research Solutions visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.