Insights Ahead: Lennar's Quarterly Earnings

Lennar LEN is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-09-18. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Lennar will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.10.

Anticipation surrounds Lennar's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.04 in the last quarter, leading to a 4.46% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Lennar's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.94 1.71 4.12 3.63 EPS Actual 1.90 2.14 4.03 3.90 Price Change % -4.00% -4.00% -5.00% -5.00%

Tracking Lennar's Stock Performance

Shares of Lennar were trading at $133.81 as of September 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 23.96%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.