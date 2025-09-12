An Overview of High Tide's Earnings

High Tide HITI is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-09-15. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect High Tide to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.01.

Investors in High Tide are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 1.35% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at High Tide's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.020 -0.01 -0.01 -0.02 EPS Actual -0.028 -0.02 -0.01 0.01 Price Change % 1.0% -15.0% -8.0% -2.0%

Market Performance of High Tide's Stock

Shares of High Tide were trading at $3.38 as of September 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 53.88%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on High Tide

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on High Tide.

The consensus rating for High Tide is Buy, derived from 1 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $5.0 implies a potential 47.93% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Aclaris Therapeutics, Journey Medical and Zevra Therapeutics, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Aclaris Therapeutics, with an average 1-year price target of $11.0, suggesting a potential 225.44% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Journey Medical, with an average 1-year price target of $12.67, suggesting a potential 274.85% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Zevra Therapeutics, with an average 1-year price target of $24.33, suggesting a potential 619.82% upside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Aclaris Therapeutics, Journey Medical and Zevra Therapeutics, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity High Tide Buy 10.90% $35.47M -2.05% Aclaris Therapeutics Buy -35.76% $-73K -11.19% Journey Medical Buy 1.04% $10.07M -18.61% Zevra Therapeutics Outperform 481.73% $13.50M 94.41%

Key Takeaway:

High Tide ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also ranks at the bottom for Gross Profit. High Tide is at the bottom for Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About High Tide

High Tide Inc is a downstream-focused retailer of cannabis products, distributor, and seller of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is a vertically integrated company in the Canadian cannabis market with various brands in its portfolio such as Canna Cabana, Fastendr, Queen of Bud, Grasscity, Daily High Club, Famous Brandz, and others. The company's reportable operating segments are; Bricks and mortar which generates maximum revenue, and E-commerce. Geographically, it derives maximum revenue from its business in Canada followed by the United States of America, and other international markets.

High Tide: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: High Tide displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 10.9%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: High Tide's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -2.1%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): High Tide's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -2.05%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -1.24%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, High Tide adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

