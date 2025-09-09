A Look Ahead: Culp's Earnings Forecast

Culp CULP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-09-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Culp will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.12.

The announcement from Culp is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.07, leading to a 1.26% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Culp's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate -0.10 -0.24 -0.18 -0.37 EPS Actual -0.17 -0.33 -0.45 -0.58 Price Change % -1.0% -12.0% -5.0% 3.0%

Performance of Culp Shares

Shares of Culp were trading at $4.29 as of September 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 24.21%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

