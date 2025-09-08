What to Expect from Calavo Growers's Earnings

Calavo Growers CVGW is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-09-09. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Calavo Growers to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60.

The market awaits Calavo Growers's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.13, leading to a 16.26% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Calavo Growers's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.53 0.29 0.30 0.43 EPS Actual 0.40 0.33 0.05 0.57 Price Change % -16.0% -1.0% -7.000000000000001% 11.0%

Market Performance of Calavo Growers's Stock

Shares of Calavo Growers were trading at $27.18 as of September 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 1.71%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.