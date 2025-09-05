September 5, 2025 10:02 AM 1 min read

Preview: Mission Produce's Earnings

Mission Produce AVO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-09-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Mission Produce will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13.

Investors in Mission Produce are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.07, leading to a 5.0% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Mission Produce's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024
EPS Estimate 0.05 0.03 0.08 0.02
EPS Actual 0.12 0.10 0.28 0.23
Price Change % 5.0% -13.0% 17.0% 22.0%

Mission Produce Share Price Analysis

Shares of Mission Produce were trading at $12.45 as of September 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 17.12%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Overview
