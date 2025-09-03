September 3, 2025 12:02 PM 1 min read

eGain's Earnings Outlook

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

eGain EGAN is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-09-04. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect eGain to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06.

Anticipation surrounds eGain's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.02 in the last quarter, leading to a 3.56% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at eGain's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024
EPS Estimate 0.01 0.02 0 0.02
EPS Actual 0.03 0.04 0.04 0.08
Price Change % 4.0% -18.0% -7.000000000000001% -14.000000000000002%

Stock Performance

Shares of eGain were trading at $6.33 as of September 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 2.23%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for eGain visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

EGAN Logo
EGANeGain Corp
$6.33-%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
56.02
Growth
33.52
Quality
3.78
Value
51.99
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved