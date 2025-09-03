eGain's Earnings Outlook

eGain EGAN is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-09-04. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect eGain to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06.

Anticipation surrounds eGain's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.02 in the last quarter, leading to a 3.56% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at eGain's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.01 0.02 0 0.02 EPS Actual 0.03 0.04 0.04 0.08 Price Change % 4.0% -18.0% -7.000000000000001% -14.000000000000002%

Stock Performance

Shares of eGain were trading at $6.33 as of September 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 2.23%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.