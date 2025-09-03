Insights into Sportsman's Warehouse's Upcoming Earnings

Sportsman's Warehouse SPWH is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-09-04. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Sportsman's Warehouse to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.12.

Sportsman's Warehouse bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.06, leading to a 11.21% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Sportsman's Warehouse's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.47 -0.06 -0.02 -0.09 EPS Actual -0.41 0.04 0.04 -0.14 Price Change % 11.0% 98.0% 16.0% 7.000000000000001%

Stock Performance

Shares of Sportsman's Warehouse were trading at $2.71 as of September 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 10.88%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Sportsman's Warehouse

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Sportsman's Warehouse.

Sportsman's Warehouse has received a total of 1 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $4.25, the consensus suggests a potential 56.83% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of BARK, Envela and MarineMax, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for BARK, with an average 1-year price target of $2.5, suggesting a potential 7.75% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Envela, with an average 1-year price target of $11.0, suggesting a potential 305.9% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for MarineMax, with an average 1-year price target of $32.0, suggesting a potential 1080.81% upside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for BARK, Envela and MarineMax, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Sportsman's Warehouse Buy 1.99% $75.64M -9.43% BARK Buy -11.49% $64.08M -7.27% Envela Buy 21.15% $12.39M 4.88% MarineMax Buy -13.27% $199.62M -5.39%

Key Takeaway:

Sportsman's Warehouse ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also ranks at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it ranks at the top for Return on Equity.

Delving into Sportsman's Warehouse's Background

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc together with its subsidiaries operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer. It provides a one-stop shopping experience that equips customers with the right quality, brand name hunting, shooting, fishing, and camping gear to maximize enjoyment of the outdoors. The company offers products in the categories of Camping, Apparel, Fishing, Footwear, Hunting and shooting, and Optics, Electronics, Accessories, and Other products. It provides products such as Backpacks, Jackets, Camp essentials, Hiking boots, GPS devices, ATV accessories and Fishing rods, among others.

A Deep Dive into Sportsman's Warehouse's Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Sportsman's Warehouse's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.99% as of 30 April, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Sportsman's Warehouse's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -8.53%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sportsman's Warehouse's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -9.43%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sportsman's Warehouse's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -2.39%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Sportsman's Warehouse's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.46. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

To track all earnings releases for Sportsman's Warehouse visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.