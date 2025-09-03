What's Next: Cango's Earnings Preview

Cango CANG will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-09-04. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Cango to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.08.

The market awaits Cango's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Here's a look at Cango's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate EPS Actual -0.28 0.07 0.09 0.11 Price Change % -7.000000000000001% 2.0% 1.0% -3.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Cango were trading at $4.67 as of September 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 176.04%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

