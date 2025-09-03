An Overview of America's Car-Mart's Earnings

America's Car-Mart CRMT is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-09-04. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that America's Car-Mart will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77.

Investors in America's Car-Mart are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.40 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.66% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at America's Car-Mart's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 0.86 0.15 -0.10 0.66 EPS Actual 1.26 0.37 -0.24 -0.15 Price Change % -2.0% 0.0% 1.0% 5.0%

America's Car-Mart Share Price Analysis

Shares of America's Car-Mart were trading at $45.09 as of September 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 15.16%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for America's Car-Mart visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.