A Look at Caleres's Upcoming Earnings Report

Caleres CAL is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-09-04. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Caleres will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54.

The market awaits Caleres's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.15, leading to a 0.52% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Caleres's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.37 0.26 1.36 1.22 EPS Actual 0.22 0.33 1.23 0.85 Price Change % 1.0% -2.0% 2.0% 5.0%

Caleres Share Price Analysis

Shares of Caleres were trading at $14.8 as of September 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 62.52%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

