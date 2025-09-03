Earnings Preview For Argan

Argan AGX is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-09-04. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Argan to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.78.

The market awaits Argan's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.51, leading to a 8.01% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Argan's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.09 1.14 1.26 0.97 EPS Actual 1.60 2.22 2 1.31 Price Change % 8.0% 20.0% -1.0% 26.0%

Market Performance of Argan's Stock

Shares of Argan were trading at $224.09 as of September 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 217.34%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Argan

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Argan.

A total of 2 analyst ratings have been received for Argan, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $228.0, suggesting a potential 1.74% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Tutor Perini, MYR Group and Everus Construction Group, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Tutor Perini, with an average 1-year price target of $62.75, suggesting a potential 72.0% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for MYR Group, with an average 1-year price target of $199.17, suggesting a potential 11.12% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Everus Construction Group, with an average 1-year price target of $80.33, suggesting a potential 64.15% downside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Tutor Perini, MYR Group and Everus Construction Group are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Argan Buy 22.82% $36.86M 6.30% Tutor Perini Buy 21.84% $196.00M 1.70% MYR Group Neutral 8.62% $103.71M 4.68% Everus Construction Group Buy 31.01% $119.87M 10.84%

Key Takeaway:

Argan is positioned at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Consensus rating and Return on Equity.

About Argan

Argan Inc is a United States-based construction firm that conducts operations through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, GPS, APC, TRC, and SMC. Through GPS and APC it provides a full range of engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development and technical consulting services to the power generation market, including the renewable energy sector, for a wide range of customers, including independent power project owners, public utilities, power plant heavy equipment suppliers and other commercial firms with power requirements in the U.S., Ireland and the U.K. It operates in three segments: Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services, out of which Power Services derives the majority of revenue.

Argan's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Argan showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 22.82% as of 30 April, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 11.64%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 6.3%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Argan's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 2.77%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Argan's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.01.

To track all earnings releases for Argan visit their earnings calendar on our site.

