Ciena Earnings Preview

Ciena CIEN will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-09-04. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Ciena to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43.

The market awaits Ciena's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.10, leading to a 0.45% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Ciena's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.52 0.41 0.65 0.26 EPS Actual 0.42 0.64 0.54 0.35 Price Change % -0.0% 4.0% 6.0% -5.0%

Market Performance of Ciena's Stock

Shares of Ciena were trading at $93.59 as of September 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 80.37%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Ciena

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Ciena.

The consensus rating for Ciena is Neutral, derived from 10 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $85.9 implies a potential 8.22% downside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Lumentum Holdings, F5 and Viasat, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Lumentum Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $122.0, suggesting a potential 30.36% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for F5, with an average 1-year price target of $321.62, suggesting a potential 243.65% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Viasat, with an average 1-year price target of $21.33, suggesting a potential 77.21% downside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Lumentum Holdings, F5 and Viasat, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Ciena Neutral 23.61% $452.84M 0.32% Lumentum Holdings Buy 55.92% $159.90M 21.18% F5 Neutral 12.20% $631.74M 5.60% Viasat Buy 3.96% $409.44M -1.24%

Key Takeaway:

Ciena ranks first in revenue growth among its peers. It ranks last in gross profit and return on equity.

About Ciena

Ciena is a telecommunications equipment provider focused on optical transport technologies, with clients in a number of industries such as communication services providers, web-scale providers, cable operators, government, and large enterprises worldwide. The company provides equipment, software, and services that support transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and data traffic management.

Ciena: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Ciena's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 23.61%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Ciena's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.8% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.32%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.16%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Ciena's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.57.

