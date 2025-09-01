Signet Jewelers's Earnings Outlook

Signet Jewelers SIG is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-09-02. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Signet Jewelers to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.23.

Signet Jewelers bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.14, leading to a 0.97% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Signet Jewelers's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate 1.04 6.25 0.33 1.14 EPS Actual 1.18 6.62 0.24 1.25 Price Change % -1.0% -1.0% 6.0% 5.0%

Market Performance of Signet Jewelers's Stock

Shares of Signet Jewelers were trading at $89.86 as of August 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 9.31%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Signet Jewelers

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Signet Jewelers.

Signet Jewelers has received a total of 9 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $86.22, the consensus suggests a potential 4.05% downside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Academy Sports, Warby Parker and National Vision Holdings, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Academy Sports, with an average 1-year price target of $56.92, suggesting a potential 36.66% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Warby Parker, with an average 1-year price target of $26.71, suggesting a potential 70.28% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for National Vision Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $26.17, suggesting a potential 70.88% downside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Academy Sports, Warby Parker and National Vision Holdings are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Signet Jewelers Neutral 2.04% $598.80M 1.85% Academy Sports Neutral -0.94% $458.87M 2.33% Warby Parker Outperform 13.95% $113.61M -0.49% National Vision Holdings Neutral 7.68% $286.05M 1.03%

Key Takeaway:

Signet Jewelers ranks in the middle among peers for revenue growth. It ranks at the bottom for gross profit. It ranks in the middle for return on equity.

Discovering Signet Jewelers: A Closer Look

Signet Jewelers Ltd is a retailer of diamond jewelry. Its merchandise mix includes bridal, fashion, watches, and others. The bridal category includes engagement, wedding and anniversary purchases. Its segments are the North America segment, the International segment, and the Other segment. The North America segment contributes to the majority of the revenue. The North America segment generates revenue from Mall and Off-Mall & Outlet.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Signet Jewelers

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Signet Jewelers showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.04% as of 30 April, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Signet Jewelers's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 2.17%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Signet Jewelers's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.85%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Signet Jewelers's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.6%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Signet Jewelers's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.67, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Signet Jewelers visit their earnings calendar on our site.

