Earnings Preview: Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies COO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-08-27. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Cooper Companies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07.

Cooper Companies bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.03 in the last quarter, leading to a 14.61% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Cooper Companies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.93 0.91 1 0.91 EPS Actual 0.96 0.92 1.04 0.96 Price Change % -15.0% -7.000000000000001% -4.0% 12.0%

Performance of Cooper Companies Shares

Shares of Cooper Companies were trading at $73.48 as of August 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 22.82%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Cooper Companies

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Cooper Companies.

The consensus rating for Cooper Companies is Outperform, derived from 6 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $92.5 implies a potential 25.88% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Solventum, Align Technology and Merit Medical Systems, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Solventum, with an average 1-year price target of $92.0, suggesting a potential 25.2% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Align Technology, with an average 1-year price target of $192.6, suggesting a potential 162.11% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Merit Medical Systems, with an average 1-year price target of $104.33, suggesting a potential 41.98% upside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Solventum, Align Technology and Merit Medical Systems are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Cooper Companies Outperform 6.33% $679.10M 1.07% Solventum Outperform 3.84% $1.18B 2.61% Align Technology Outperform -1.56% $708.12M 3.23% Merit Medical Systems Outperform 13.15% $184.49M 2.23%

Key Takeaway:

Cooper Companies ranks: - Top for Revenue Growth. - Bottom for Gross Profit. - Bottom for Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Cooper Companies

CooperCompanies is one of the largest eyecare companies in the US. It operates in two segments: CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision is a pure-play contact lens business with a suite of spherical, multifocal, and toric contact lenses. The company also has one of the most comprehensive specialty lens portfolios in the world. With brands including Proclear, Biofinity, MyDay, and Clariti, Cooper controls roughly one fourth of the US contact lens market. CooperSurgical, founded in 1990, is made up of equipment related to reproductive care, fertility, and women's care. Cooper has the broadest medical device coverage of the entire IVF cycle. It also has Paragard, the only hormone-free IUD in the US, and controls 17% of the US IUD market.

Understanding the Numbers: Cooper Companies's Finances

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Cooper Companies displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 6.33%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Cooper Companies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 8.75%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cooper Companies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.07%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cooper Companies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.71%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Cooper Companies's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.31, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

