Earnings Outlook For JM Smucker

JM Smucker SJM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-08-27. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that JM Smucker will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.94.

JM Smucker bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.06, leading to a 1.55% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at JM Smucker's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 2.25 2.37 2.51 2.17 EPS Actual 2.31 2.61 2.76 2.44 Price Change % 2.0% 1.0% -2.0% -1.0%

JM Smucker Share Price Analysis

Shares of JM Smucker were trading at $111.55 as of August 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 3.12%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on JM Smucker

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding JM Smucker.

The consensus rating for JM Smucker is Outperform, derived from 17 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $118.06 implies a potential 5.84% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Pilgrims Pride, Smithfield Foods and The Campbell's, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Pilgrims Pride, with an average 1-year price target of $50.0, suggesting a potential 55.18% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Smithfield Foods, with an average 1-year price target of $29.5, suggesting a potential 73.55% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for The Campbell's, with an average 1-year price target of $34.33, suggesting a potential 69.22% downside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Pilgrims Pride, Smithfield Foods and The Campbell's, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity JM Smucker Outperform -2.81% $823.30M -11.22% Pilgrims Pride Neutral 4.34% $715.29M 10.35% Smithfield Foods Outperform 10.96% $499M 3.00% The Campbell's Neutral 4.47% $728M 1.70%

Key Takeaway:

JM Smucker is at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, while it is at the top for Return on Equity.

About JM Smucker

J.M. Smucker is a packaged food company that primarily sells through the US retail channel (73% of fiscal 2025 revenue came through its retail pet foods, coffee, and frozen handheld/spreads segments), with the remaining share consisting of sweet baked snacks (through the Hostess acquisition) and international (primarily Canada). Retail coffee is its largest category (32% of sales) with brands Folgers and Dunkin'. Pet foods (19% of sales) holds leading brands like Milk-Bone and Meow Mix. Of its remaining, approximately 22% comes from frozen handhelds and spreads, through brands Jif, Smucker's, and Uncrustables. The company acquired Hostess Brands in fiscal 2024 to boost its snack and convenience store presence.

Financial Milestones: JM Smucker's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: JM Smucker's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 April, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.81%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: JM Smucker's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -34.0%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -11.22%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): JM Smucker's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.05%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: JM Smucker's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.28. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

To track all earnings releases for JM Smucker visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.