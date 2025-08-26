Earnings Preview For CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-08-27. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that CrowdStrike Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42.

The announcement from CrowdStrike Holdings is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 5.77% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at CrowdStrike Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate 0.66 0.86 0.81 0.97 EPS Actual 0.73 1.03 0.93 1.04 Price Change % -6.0% -6.0% -5.0% 3.0%

CrowdStrike Holdings Share Price Analysis

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings were trading at $418.83 as of August 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 59.7%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on CrowdStrike Holdings

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on CrowdStrike Holdings.

Analysts have given CrowdStrike Holdings a total of 37 ratings, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target is $491.81, indicating a potential 17.42% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet and Zscaler, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Palo Alto Networks, with an average 1-year price target of $214.86, suggesting a potential 48.7% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Fortinet, with an average 1-year price target of $93.95, suggesting a potential 77.57% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Zscaler, with an average 1-year price target of $308.93, suggesting a potential 26.24% downside.

Peer Metrics Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet and Zscaler are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity CrowdStrike Holdings Outperform 19.80% $814.29M -3.27% Palo Alto Networks Buy 10.80% $1.67B 3.37% Fortinet Neutral 13.64% $1.32B 21.88% Zscaler Outperform 22.57% $522.06M -0.24%

Key Takeaway:

CrowdStrike Holdings ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it ranks at the bottom for Return on Equity. Overall, it is positioned in the middle when compared to its peers in the analysis.

About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike is a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in next-generation security verticals such as endpoint, cloud workload, identity, and security operations. CrowdStrike's primary offering is its Falcon platform that offers a proverbial single pane of glass for an enterprise to detect and respond to security threats attacking its IT infrastructure. The Texas-based firm was founded in 2011 and went public in 2019.

Financial Milestones: CrowdStrike Holdings's Journey

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, CrowdStrike Holdings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 19.8% as of 30 April, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: CrowdStrike Holdings's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -9.99%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -3.27%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): CrowdStrike Holdings's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.27%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: CrowdStrike Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.23, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

