What's Next: Prospect Capital's Earnings Preview

Prospect Capital PSEC will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-08-26. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Prospect Capital to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13.

The announcement from Prospect Capital is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 2.21% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Prospect Capital's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.14 0.14 0.17 0.18 EPS Actual 0.19 0.20 0.21 0.25 Price Change % -2.0% 3.0% -15.0% -0.0%

Prospect Capital Share Price Analysis

Shares of Prospect Capital were trading at $2.87 as of August 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 43.71%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

