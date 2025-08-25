Examining the Future: Bank of Nova Scotia's Earnings Outlook

Bank of Nova Scotia BNS is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-08-26. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Bank of Nova Scotia will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.28.

Investors in Bank of Nova Scotia are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.08, leading to a 1.02% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Bank of Nova Scotia's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.14 1.17 1.16 1.19 EPS Actual 1.06 1.26 1.15 1.19 Price Change % -1.0% 1.0% 1.0% -2.0%

Bank of Nova Scotia Share Price Analysis

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia were trading at $57.63 as of August 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 15.17%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Bank of Nova Scotia visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.