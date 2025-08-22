Earnings Outlook For Semtech

Semtech SMTC is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-08-25. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Semtech will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35.

Anticipation surrounds Semtech's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.01, leading to a 4.56% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Semtech's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate 0.37 0.32 0.23 0.09 EPS Actual 0.38 0.40 0.26 0.11 Price Change % -5.0% 21.0% 18.0% 11.0%

Insights Shared by Analysts on Semtech

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Semtech.

Analysts have provided Semtech with 6 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $50.67, suggesting a potential 2.59% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Silicon Laboratories, Rigetti Computing and Impinj, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Silicon Laboratories, with an average 1-year price target of $154.0, suggesting a potential 211.8% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Rigetti Computing, with an average 1-year price target of $18.0, suggesting a potential 63.56% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Impinj, with an average 1-year price target of $147.17, suggesting a potential 197.98% upside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Silicon Laboratories, Rigetti Computing and Impinj, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Semtech Buy 21.81% $131.29M 3.48% Silicon Laboratories Neutral 32.66% $108.11M -2.05% Rigetti Computing Buy -41.64% $566K -10.43% Impinj Outperform -4.49% $56.61M 6.63%

Key Takeaway:

Semtech ranks first in revenue growth among its peers. It has the highest gross profit margin. However, it has the lowest return on equity.

Discovering Semtech: A Closer Look

Semtech Corp is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing analog and mixed-signal semiconductors, algorithms and wireless semiconductors, connectivity modules, gateways, routers and connected services for IoT. The company operates in four reportable segments: Signal Integrity, Analog Mixed Signal and Wireless, IoT Systems and IoT Connected Services. The majority of the company's revenue is earned through Analog Mixed Signal and Wireless segment. Geographically majority of the company's revenue is earned from Asia Pacific region, company also operates in North America and Europe.

Breaking Down Semtech's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Semtech's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 21.81%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Semtech's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 7.71%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Semtech's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.48%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Semtech's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.36%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Semtech's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.95. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

To track all earnings releases for Semtech visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.