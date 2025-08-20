Uncovering Potential: Oculis Holding's Earnings Preview

Oculis Holding OCS is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-08-21. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Oculis Holding to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.53.

Investors in Oculis Holding are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.37, which was followed by a 0.64% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Oculis Holding's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.40 -0.38 -0.57 -0.47 EPS Actual -0.77 -0.76 -0.55 -0.56 Price Change % -1.0% 2.0% -3.0% 2.0%

Tracking Oculis Holding's Stock Performance

Shares of Oculis Holding were trading at $17.95 as of August 19. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 50.23%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

