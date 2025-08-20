August 20, 2025 11:02 AM 1 min read

Uncovering Potential: Oculis Holding's Earnings Preview

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Oculis Holding OCS is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-08-21. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Oculis Holding to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.53.

Investors in Oculis Holding are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.37, which was followed by a 0.64% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Oculis Holding's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate -0.40 -0.38 -0.57 -0.47
EPS Actual -0.77 -0.76 -0.55 -0.56
Price Change % -1.0% 2.0% -3.0% 2.0%

Tracking Oculis Holding's Stock Performance

Shares of Oculis Holding were trading at $17.95 as of August 19. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 50.23%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Oculis Holding visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

OCS Logo
OCSOculis Holding AG
$17.87-0.45%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
75.50
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved