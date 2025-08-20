What to Expect from The Marzetti's Earnings

The Marzetti MZTI is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-08-21. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that The Marzetti will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.34.

The Marzetti bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.04 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.33% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at The Marzetti's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 1.58 1.94 1.66 1.40 EPS Actual 1.54 2.22 1.62 1.35 Price Change % -1.0% 3.0% 4.0% 0.0%

Tracking The Marzetti's Stock Performance

Shares of The Marzetti were trading at $180.48 as of August 19. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 3.99%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

