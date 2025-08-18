A Peek at Amer Sports's Future Earnings

Amer Sports AS is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-08-19. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Amer Sports will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02.

Amer Sports bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.11, leading to a 0.99% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Amer Sports's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.16 0.17 0.10 -0.06 EPS Actual 0.27 0.17 0.14 0.05 Price Change % -1.0% 5.0% 1.0% 4.0%

Tracking Amer Sports's Stock Performance

Shares of Amer Sports were trading at $38.71 as of August 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 182.13%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Amer Sports

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Amer Sports.

Analysts have provided Amer Sports with 9 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $42.33, suggesting a potential 9.35% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Tapestry, Lululemon Athletica and Ralph Lauren, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Tapestry, with an average 1-year price target of $117.23, suggesting a potential 202.84% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Lululemon Athletica, with an average 1-year price target of $305.94, suggesting a potential 690.34% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Ralph Lauren, with an average 1-year price target of $331.36, suggesting a potential 756.01% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Tapestry, Lululemon Athletica and Ralph Lauren, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Amer Sports Buy 23.48% $851.10M 2.63% Tapestry Outperform 8.30% $1.32B -43.98% Lululemon Athletica Neutral 7.32% $1.38B 7.30% Ralph Lauren Outperform 13.68% $1.24B 8.64%

Key Takeaway:

Amer Sports ranks highest in revenue growth among its peers. It has the lowest gross profit margin. The company's return on equity is moderate compared to its peers. Overall, Amer Sports is positioned in the middle among its peers based on the provided metrics.

Discovering Amer Sports: A Closer Look

Amer Sports manages a diverse portfolio of 10 outdoor and action sports brands that collectively generated revenue of $5.2 billion in 2024. Although primarily owned by the Chinese conglomerate Anta Sports, Amer operates with a degree of autonomy. In its rapidly expanding China business, the company is subject to closer oversight, but it manages its operations outside of China with relative independence. In 2024, the firm generates 36% of its revenue from the Americas, 29% from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, 25% from China, and 10% from Asia-Pacific, excluding China.

Understanding the Numbers: Amer Sports's Finances

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Amer Sports's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 23.48% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Amer Sports's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 9.14%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Amer Sports's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.63%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Amer Sports's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.6%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Amer Sports's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.29, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Amer Sports visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.