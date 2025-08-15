August 15, 2025 10:02 AM 1 min read

Uncovering Potential: Nyxoah's Earnings Preview

Nyxoah NYXH is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-08-18. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Nyxoah will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.63.

Nyxoah bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.13 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.81% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Nyxoah's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate -0.500 -0.47 -0.46 -0.43
EPS Actual -0.629 -0.49 -0.55 -0.46
Price Change % 3.0% 5.0% -4.0% 5.0%

Tracking Nyxoah's Stock Performance

Shares of Nyxoah were trading at $6.8 as of August 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 14.27%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

NYXH Logo
NYXHNyxoah SA
$6.73-1.03%

Overview
