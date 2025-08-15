August 15, 2025 10:02 AM 1 min read

Uncovering Potential: Freightos's Earnings Preview

Freightos CRGO is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-08-18. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Freightos to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.09.

Anticipation surrounds Freightos's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 7.42% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Freightos's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate -0.10 -0.09 -0.16
EPS Actual -0.05 -0.07 -0.04 -0.05
Price Change % -7.000000000000001% -4.0% 0.0% 1.0%

Freightos Share Price Analysis

Shares of Freightos were trading at $3.29 as of August 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 100.68%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Freightos visit their earnings calendar on our site.

Overview
