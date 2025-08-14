Insights Ahead: BitFuFu's Quarterly Earnings

BitFuFu FUFU is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-08-15. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.
Analysts are estimating that BitFuFu will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10.
The market awaits BitFuFu's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.
It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.
Earnings Track Record
Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.16, which was followed by a 0.28% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at BitFuFu's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.06
|-0.03
|EPS Actual
|-0.10
|0.14
|-0.03
|0.01
|Price Change %
|0.0%
|0.0%
|6.0%
|-1.0%
Tracking BitFuFu's Stock Performance
Shares of BitFuFu were trading at $3.91 as of August 13. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 23.17%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.
To track all earnings releases for BitFuFu visit their earnings calendar on our site.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.