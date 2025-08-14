Insights Ahead: BitFuFu's Quarterly Earnings

BitFuFu FUFU is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-08-15. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that BitFuFu will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10.

The market awaits BitFuFu's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.16, which was followed by a 0.28% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at BitFuFu's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.06 -0.03 EPS Actual -0.10 0.14 -0.03 0.01 Price Change % 0.0% 0.0% 6.0% -1.0%

Tracking BitFuFu's Stock Performance

Shares of BitFuFu were trading at $3.91 as of August 13. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 23.17%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for BitFuFu visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.