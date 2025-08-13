Examining the Future: Newton Golf's Earnings Outlook

Newton Golf NWTG is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-08-14. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Newton Golf to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.12.

The market awaits Newton Golf's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Here's a look at Newton Golf's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.66 EPS Actual -0.55 -0.73 -0.79 Price Change % -13.0% -1.0% -9.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Newton Golf were trading at $1.855 as of August 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 97.91%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Newton Golf visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.