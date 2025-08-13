August 13, 2025 1:02 PM 1 min read

Insights Ahead: GameSquare Holdings's Quarterly Earnings

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

GameSquare Holdings GAME is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-08-14. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that GameSquare Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.10.

GameSquare Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.10, leading to a 8.81% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at GameSquare Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate -0.23 -0.08 -0.14 -0.09
EPS Actual -0.13 -0.81 -0.15 -0.38
Price Change % 9.0% -6.0% -15.0% 4.0%

GameSquare Holdings Share Price Analysis

Shares of GameSquare Holdings were trading at $0.92 as of August 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 20.52%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for GameSquare Holdings visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

GAME Logo
GAMEGameSquare Holdings Inc
$0.92991.08%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
41.97
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
36.33
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved