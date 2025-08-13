A Preview Of Talphera's Earnings

Talphera TLPH is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-08-14. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Talphera to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.12.

Anticipation surrounds Talphera's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.04, leading to a 3.92% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Talphera's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.14 -0.16 -0.20 -0.23 EPS Actual -0.10 -0.07 -0.13 -0.15 Price Change % -4.0% 7.000000000000001% -26.0% 1.0%

Performance of Talphera Shares

Shares of Talphera were trading at $0.4203 as of August 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 52.75%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

