Exploring ESS Tech's Earnings Expectations

ESS Tech GWH is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-08-14. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that ESS Tech will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.88.

The market awaits ESS Tech's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.29 in the last quarter, leading to a 16.41% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at ESS Tech's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -1.21 -1.31 -1.26 -0.10 EPS Actual -1.50 -1.97 -1.90 -0.12 Price Change % -16.0% -13.0% -18.0% -13.0%

Tracking ESS Tech's Stock Performance

Shares of ESS Tech were trading at $1.72 as of August 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 80.48%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

