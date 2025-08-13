August 13, 2025 1:02 PM 1 min read

Exploring ESS Tech's Earnings Expectations

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

ESS Tech GWH is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-08-14. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that ESS Tech will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.88.

The market awaits ESS Tech's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.29 in the last quarter, leading to a 16.41% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at ESS Tech's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate -1.21 -1.31 -1.26 -0.10
EPS Actual -1.50 -1.97 -1.90 -0.12
Price Change % -16.0% -13.0% -18.0% -13.0%

Tracking ESS Tech's Stock Performance

Shares of ESS Tech were trading at $1.72 as of August 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 80.48%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for ESS Tech visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

GWH Logo
GWHESS Tech Inc
$1.70-1.16%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
2.35
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
59.01
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved