A Glimpse of Banzai International's Earnings Potential

Banzai International BNZI is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-08-14. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Banzai International to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.20.

The announcement from Banzai International is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.30, leading to a 10.94% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Banzai International's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -1.2 -80 -45 -65 EPS Actual -1.5 -1.5 -4.6 -75 Price Change % -11.0% -13.0% -11.0% -2.0%

Tracking Banzai International's Stock Performance

Shares of Banzai International were trading at $4.05 as of August 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 93.31%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.