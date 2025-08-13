A Peek at Cellectar Biosciences's Future Earnings

Cellectar Biosciences CLRB is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-08-14. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Cellectar Biosciences to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-3.66.

Investors in Cellectar Biosciences are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.60, leading to a 0.29% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Cellectar Biosciences's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -4.8 -10.5 -11.1 -30 EPS Actual -4.2 -0.3 -12 -5.4 Price Change % 0.0% 5.0% -9.0% 0.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Cellectar Biosciences were trading at $4.61 as of August 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 92.69%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

