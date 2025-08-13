August 13, 2025 12:03 PM 1 min read

A Peek at Cellectar Biosciences's Future Earnings

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Cellectar Biosciences CLRB is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-08-14. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Cellectar Biosciences to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-3.66.

Investors in Cellectar Biosciences are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.60, leading to a 0.29% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Cellectar Biosciences's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate -4.8 -10.5 -11.1 -30
EPS Actual -4.2 -0.3 -12 -5.4
Price Change % 0.0% 5.0% -9.0% 0.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Cellectar Biosciences were trading at $4.61 as of August 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 92.69%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Cellectar Biosciences visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

CLRB Logo
CLRBCellectar Biosciences Inc
$4.45-3.47%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
2.61
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved