Earnings Outlook For Birkenstock Holding

Birkenstock Holding BIRK is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-08-14. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Birkenstock Holding will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67.

The market awaits Birkenstock Holding's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.04, leading to a 1.75% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Birkenstock Holding's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.540 0.16 0.26 0.58 EPS Actual 0.578 0.19 0.32 0.53 Price Change % -2.0% -4.0% 1.0% -2.0%

Tracking Birkenstock Holding's Stock Performance

Shares of Birkenstock Holding were trading at $49.14 as of August 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 20.25%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Birkenstock Holding

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Birkenstock Holding.

The consensus rating for Birkenstock Holding is Buy, derived from 10 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $71.1 implies a potential 44.69% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Crocs, Deckers Outdoor and Wolverine World Wide, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Crocs, with an average 1-year price target of $95.4, suggesting a potential 94.14% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Deckers Outdoor, with an average 1-year price target of $131.5, suggesting a potential 167.6% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Wolverine World Wide, with an average 1-year price target of $26.57, suggesting a potential 45.93% downside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Crocs, Deckers Outdoor and Wolverine World Wide, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Birkenstock Holding Buy 19.34% $331.57M 3.79% Crocs Neutral 3.41% $708.84M -29.04% Deckers Outdoor Buy 16.86% $537.91M 5.59% Wolverine World Wide Neutral 11.52% $224M 7.91%

Key Takeaway:

Birkenstock Holding ranks first in revenue growth among its peers. It has the lowest gross profit and return on equity compared to its peers.

Delving into Birkenstock Holding's Background

Birkenstock Holding PLC is a company that manufactures and sells footbed-based products, including sandals, closed-toe silhouettes, and other products, such as skincare and accessories, for everyday, leisure, and work. It sells its products through two main channels: business-to-business (B2B) which comprises sales made to established third-party store networks, and direct-to-consumer (DTC) which comprises sales made on globally owned online stores through the Birkenstock.com domain and sales made in Birkenstock retail stores. The company's reportable segments are based on its regional hubs and include: the Americas which is also its key revenue-generating segment; Europe; and Australia, Japan, India, China, and the United Arab Emirates (APMA).

Understanding the Numbers: Birkenstock Holding's Finances

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Birkenstock Holding's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 19.34%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Birkenstock Holding's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 18.3%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Birkenstock Holding's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.79%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Birkenstock Holding's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.1% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Birkenstock Holding's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.49, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Birkenstock Holding visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.